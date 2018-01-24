wrestling / News
WWE News: Book on The Rock Releasing This Year, Updated Schedule of Book Releases
– WWE’s publishing partner is set to release a new hardcover book focused on The Rock later this year. PWInsider reports that DK Publish will release the book in October.
– The site notes that the following additional WWE books are set for release this year:
March 8th: WWE Superstars Guide (Second Editions) by Jake Black
March 13th: The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It.: From WWE’s The New Day
May 8th: Raw: The First 25 Years