WWE News: Booker T to Appear at NXT Takeover: WarGames, Triple H Welcomes Lio Rush to NXT
– Booker T has been announced as appearing at NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can see the post by Booker below:
HOUSTON! I have been added to appear at @WWENXT #WarGames! Make sure you get your tickets now, more to come. Can you dig that? pic.twitter.com/mIj4Ti774K
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 16, 2017
– Triple H posted to Twitter welcoming Lio Rush to NXT:
Extraordinary potential in the right environment can lead to great things. I’m excited to see the future.
Welcome @itsLioRush to @WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/F8By4zGEA5
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 16, 2017