WWE News: Booker T to Appear at NXT Takeover: WarGames, Triple H Welcomes Lio Rush to NXT

October 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Booker T

– Booker T has been announced as appearing at NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can see the post by Booker below:

– Triple H posted to Twitter welcoming Lio Rush to NXT:

