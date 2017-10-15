 

WWE News: Top Instagram Photos of the Week Include Nikki Bella and Mandy Rose, Booker T Bodyslams Mascot at Houston Rockets Game

October 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T made an appearance at a recent Houston Rockets game, and he bodyslammed the mascot, Clutch, through a table. You can check out a clip of the appearance at the NBA game below.

Make him pay my son! @HoustonRockets #Clutch

A post shared by Booker T. Huffman (@bookertfivex) on

WWE released its gallery or the 25 Best Instagram photos of the week. You can check out some of the picks for this week below, including Nikki Bella, Dolph Ziggler, and Mandy Rose, below.

Good Morning! 💋☕️ Thinking of my @honeybeileen and how I need her glam asap 😻 #honeybglam #missyou

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

thinking of Martha's Vineyard & it's absolutely dreadful tourists @reneeyoungwwe #TheEnd #hellinacell

A post shared by Dolph Ziggler (@heelziggler) on

