WWE News: Top Instagram Photos of the Week Include Nikki Bella and Mandy Rose, Booker T Bodyslams Mascot at Houston Rockets Game
October 15, 2017
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T made an appearance at a recent Houston Rockets game, and he bodyslammed the mascot, Clutch, through a table. You can check out a clip of the appearance at the NBA game below.
– WWE released its gallery or the 25 Best Instagram photos of the week. You can check out some of the picks for this week below, including Nikki Bella, Dolph Ziggler, and Mandy Rose, below.