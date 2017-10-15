WWE News: Top Instagram Photos of the Week Include Nikki Bella and Mandy Rose, Booker T Bodyslams Mascot at Houston Rockets Game

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T made an appearance at a recent Houston Rockets game, and he bodyslammed the mascot, Clutch, through a table. You can check out a clip of the appearance at the NBA game below.

Make him pay my son! @HoustonRockets #Clutch A post shared by Booker T. Huffman (@bookertfivex) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

– WWE released its gallery or the 25 Best Instagram photos of the week. You can check out some of the picks for this week below, including Nikki Bella, Dolph Ziggler, and Mandy Rose, below.

Good Morning! 💋☕️ Thinking of my @honeybeileen and how I need her glam asap 😻 #honeybglam #missyou A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Ready to conquer my day in my rhinestone Pow Tee from @Bamware! Look how it sparkles! I got 25% off the price for all my followers, Just use Mandy as coupon code. Go to Bamware.com #HeroMode #ootdshare A post shared by Amanda Saccomanno (@mandysacs) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT