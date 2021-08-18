wrestling / News
WWE News: Booker T on Steve Austin Saying Injury Was Not Booker’s Fault, New Cameron Grimes & Ted DiBiase Shirt Available
– Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week on his WWE debut at King of the Ring 2001. During the main event, Booker T appeared and put Stone Cold Steve Austin through a table. While Steve Austin was injured as a result of the table bump, he later stated that the injury was not the fault of Booker T. Booker T addressed how he was initially faulted for Austin’s injuries when they happened 20 years ago, and Austin later saying it was not his fault, which you can see below:
– WWE Shop has a new t-shirt available featuring Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. You can check out an image of the shirt below:
🚨 #NEW Tee Alert! #WWEShop #WWE https://t.co/iDM7kG6iur pic.twitter.com/Fd9vsfENKX
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 18, 2021