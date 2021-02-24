wrestling / News
WWE News: Booker T Praises the Work of Cesaro, More Uno Play on UUDD, Top 10 Raw Moments
– During the latest episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had high praise for Cesaro. You can view that clip below.
Booker T stated, “Cesaro is gonna be one of those guys who’s going to be around for a long time. He’s someone you want on your team even after his in-ring time, he’s going to be someone you still want on your team from the perspective of someone trying to make sure these young guys right the ship.”
– More Uno fun was to be had by WWE Superstars this week on UpUpDownDown:
– WWE released the Top 10 Raw Moments for this week’s show:
