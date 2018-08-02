wrestling / News
WWE News: Booker T Rates Lana’s Spinaroonie, Goldberg & Sting Team on This Day in 1999, Kevin Owens Returns to Twitter
August 2, 2018 | Posted by
-Lana did a spinaroonie on Tuesday’s Smackdown, and Booker T has shared his opinion on it…
Somebody call @BookerT5x!!! #SDLive @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/5OCBDzClQA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 1, 2018
It’s GOODT! @LanaWWE https://t.co/9nU3i49bVd
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 2, 2018
– Kevin Owens returned to Twitter this week after going Twitter dark back in June…
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 31, 2018
WWE Network‘s Instagram shared the following “This Day In WWE History” photo of Sting tagging with Goldberg on this day back in 1999….