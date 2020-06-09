wrestling / News

WWE News: Booker T Shares Story on Golfing With The Undertaker, King Corbin Tries WWE SuperCard Season 6

June 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undertaker WrestleMania 33 1

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared a story on his Hall of Fame podcast on spending the weekend playing golf with The Undertaker. You can hear Booker T’s story on their golf game below.

– UpUpDownDown released a video where King Corbin checked out WWE SuperCard Season 6. You can check out that video below.

