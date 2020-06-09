wrestling / News
WWE News: Booker T Shares Story on Golfing With The Undertaker, King Corbin Tries WWE SuperCard Season 6
June 9, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared a story on his Hall of Fame podcast on spending the weekend playing golf with The Undertaker. You can hear Booker T’s story on their golf game below.
– UpUpDownDown released a video where King Corbin checked out WWE SuperCard Season 6. You can check out that video below.
