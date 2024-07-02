– PWInsider reports that WWE will return to Boston for Raw later this December on the post-Christmas Day edition of Monday Night Raw scheduled for Monday, December 26.

– Fandiem is holding a contest to win a trip to Monday Night Raw in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Winners will also be able to meet WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

– WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Money in the Bank for Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline: