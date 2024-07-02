wrestling / News
WWE News: Boston Return Set for December 26, Fandiem Contest for Raw Trip, Road to Money in the Bank
July 2, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE will return to Boston for Raw later this December on the post-Christmas Day edition of Monday Night Raw scheduled for Monday, December 26.
– Fandiem is holding a contest to win a trip to Monday Night Raw in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Winners will also be able to meet WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.
– WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Money in the Bank for Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline:
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman, Bayley and Others Say Goodbye To Kayla Braxton In New Video
- Shelton Benjamin Wishes He Could Erase Racist Angle From His Career
- Bruce Prichard Recalls JBL’s CNBC Release For Nazi Salute During WWE Match
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Killed Mercedes Mone’s AEW Character Before She Got In the Ring