WWE News: Bow Wow Match Teased, Clip of Drew McIntyre & The Miz at The Shaq Bowl
February 9, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE.com has recapped yesterday’s Twitter feud between hip-hop star Bow Wow and Retribution members Mace and T-Bar. The WWE headline asks, “Is Bow Wow the next hip-hop star on his way to WWE?”
Additionally, the article notes, “No matter who his first challenger or tag team partner may be, it is clear that Bow Wow means business, and it could be only a matter of time before he … wows us all!”
Could the one and only Bow Wow be on his way to WWE? 🤔@smoss https://t.co/Q7UdHCSoU9
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
– WWE released a video of Drew McIntyre and The Miz taking part in the Shaquille O’Neal’s Shaq Bowl during the Super Bowl festivities in Tampa Bay, Florida. You can view that clip below.
