wrestling / News
WWE News: Boxer Dresses Like Macho Man Randy Savage For Entrance, Mia Yim Plays It Takes Two, Sami Zayn Talks About Hell in a Cell Match With Kevin Owens
June 19, 2021 | Posted by
– DAZN posted a clip of boxer Blair Cobbs dressed like Macho Man Randy Savage for his entrance, while adding in some Ric Flair “woos”.
– WWE posted a clip of Sami Zayn discussing his match with Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell on Talking Smack this week.
– Mia Yim has a new video in which she plays It Takes Two with fellow Youtuber Okay Gamer.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Maintaining Balancing Act to Keep Broadcast Partners Happy
- Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita
- Note On AEW & ROH Stars Appearing With David Arquette On Celebrity Family Feud
- Tammy Sytch Issues Statement After Release From Prison