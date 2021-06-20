wrestling / News

WWE News: Boxer Dresses Like Macho Man Randy Savage For Entrance, Mia Yim Plays It Takes Two, Sami Zayn Talks About Hell in a Cell Match With Kevin Owens

June 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Savage WWE Prime Time Wrestling 3-6-1989, WWE Network

– DAZN posted a clip of boxer Blair Cobbs dressed like Macho Man Randy Savage for his entrance, while adding in some Ric Flair “woos”.

– WWE posted a clip of Sami Zayn discussing his match with Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell on Talking Smack this week.

– Mia Yim has a new video in which she plays It Takes Two with fellow Youtuber Okay Gamer.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mia Yim, Randy Savage, Sami Zayn, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading