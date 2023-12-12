– During last night’s WWE Raw main event, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura ended in a disqualification win for Cody after Nakamura used the Red Mist on Cody during the match. Brandi Rhodes was not happy with the outcome, writing on social media last night, “Nakamura dumb.” You can see her post below:

