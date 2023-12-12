wrestling / News

WWE News: Brandi Rhodes Calls Shinsuke Nakamura ‘Dumb After Raw Main Event, Raw Video Highlights

December 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Shinsuke Nakamura Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s WWE Raw main event, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura ended in a disqualification win for Cody after Nakamura used the Red Mist on Cody during the match. Brandi Rhodes was not happy with the outcome, writing on social media last night, “Nakamura dumb.” You can see her post below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
















