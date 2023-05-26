wrestling / News

WWE News: Brandi Rhodes Comments On Those Critical of Cody Rhodes, WWE Offering Ticket Discount, Latest Video From UpUpDownDown

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash

– In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes went in on those who were critical of her husband Cody and say he should have stayed in AEW.

Responding to a video from today’s Night of Champions press conference, in which he received a huge ovation, she wrote: “And some people still say he should have stayed where he was…maybe we should let that one go for now.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Karrion Kross vs. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Ivar vs. Ricochet vs. Xavier Woods in Tekken 7:

– WWE is offering 30% off tickets for select live events during Memorial Day weekend. You can use the code WWEMEMORIAL and get tickets here.

