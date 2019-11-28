wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Attends NFL Game, Top 10 NXT Moments for This Week, Playlist Features Food Fights to be Thankful for
– WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is in attendance at today’s Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions game for the NFL at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Strowman is set to present a custom WWE title belt to the winning team. You can check out his tweet on attending the game below.
Braun Strowman wrote today, “Honored to be representing @WWE and @WWEonFOX for the thanksgiving day @Lions vs @ChicagoBears game!!! I’ll be on @fordfield giving the winning team a #WweTitle and you never know somebody might #GetTheseHands”
Honored to be representing @WWE and @WWEonFOX for the thanksgiving day @Lions vs @ChicagoBears game!!! I’ll be on @fordfield giving the winning team a #WweTitle and you never know somebody might #GetTheseHands pic.twitter.com/W6tDovVjSw
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 28, 2019
– WWE released a new Top 10 video for this week’s NXT on USA Network. You can check out the new NXT Top 10 video in the player below.
– WWE has a new WWE Playlist video out showcasing “food fights to be thankful for.” You can check out the new playlist collection below.
