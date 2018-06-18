Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Calls Out Brock Lesnar After WWE MITB, Matt Hardy Reacts To WWE 24 Episode, Carmella Celebrates Her Money Moment With James Ellsworth

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Braun Strowman WWE MITB Money in the Bank

– Following his Money in the Bank win at last night’s last night’s WWE MITB PPV, Braun Strowman called out WWE Universal Brock Lesnar on Twitter and in the below fallout video…


– Matt Hardy commented on last night’s WWE 24 – The Hardys: Woken special on Twitter…

– Following last night’s WWE MITB PPV, Carmella celebrated her victory with the returning James Ellsworth…

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, WWE, WWE MITB, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading