WWE News: Braun Strowman Comments on Kevin Owens’ Condition, Stat on Intercontinental Title Match Main Eventing PPV

– Braun Strowman spoke with Mike Rome after his match with Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules about Owens being stretchered out after their big cage spot. You can see the video below of Strowman’s comments:

– As WZ notes, Extreme Rules marks the second time in history that a match solely for the Intercontinental Championship has main evented a WWE PPV. The first time was Bret Hart vs. Davey Boy Smith at SummerSlam ’92.

There have been other times the Intercontinental title has main evented, but always in multi-title matches such as Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI.