WWE News: Braun Strowman Dances With New Day, Video of Elias’ Smackdown Performance, New Sheamus Vignette
– Braun Strowman got his body moving with the New Day on Friday’s Smackdownh, and video of the segment is online. You can see the video below of Strowman dancing with Kofi Kingston and Big E. after their match with Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro:
– WWE also posted video from Elias’ segment in which he recapped the worst of 2019 including Bayley’s haircut, Lana and Lashley’s wedding, and more:
Allow @IAmEliasWWE to break down the highs and lows of 2019 as well as what's going down on the FINAL #SmackDown of the DECADE! pic.twitter.com/L16uoHz6wo
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2019
– Finally, WWE posted Sheamus’ latest vignette teasing his return to the Blue Brand:
"I'm ready to break down the door on a whole new #SmackDown."@WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/ceixuXeluF
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2019
