WWE News: Braun Strowman Dances With New Day, Video of Elias’ Smackdown Performance, New Sheamus Vignette

December 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Raw 61118

– Braun Strowman got his body moving with the New Day on Friday’s Smackdownh, and video of the segment is online. You can see the video below of Strowman dancing with Kofi Kingston and Big E. after their match with Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro:

– WWE also posted video from Elias’ segment in which he recapped the worst of 2019 including Bayley’s haircut, Lana and Lashley’s wedding, and more:

– Finally, WWE posted Sheamus’ latest vignette teasing his return to the Blue Brand:

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Elias, Sheamus, Smackdown, The New Day, Jeremy Thomas

