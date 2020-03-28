wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Takes on an Eating Challenge, Kofi Kingston Showcases New Sneakers, Mustafa Ali Turns 34
– WWE Superstar Braun Strowman took part in a new eating challenge on his K5 Network. You can check out that video. He takes on a massive burger at Jimmy Hula’s in Winter Park, Florida.
– Kofi Kingston posted a video on Instagram on the new sneakers he wore on Last Night’s Smackdown. You can check out the video and Instagram post below. He wrote the following in the caption:
“Did you see?! DID? YOU? SEE?! What my man @mache275 did for me?! Last night on Smack Dizzle, I debuted a pair of Jordan 34s dedicated to my brethren @xavierwoodsphd and his journey to recovery in the Paint-By-Numbers form, matching our gear. The quickness in which he delivered on these was unparalleled. I asked for them right after elimination chamber on the night if 3/9, he had them DONE by 3/10, and shipped to me by 3/11! This is why I call him the Custom Sneaker GOD! Y’all better put some #RESPEK on his name!”
View this post on Instagram
Did you see?! DID? YOU? SEE?! What my man @mache275 did for me?! • Last night on Smack Dizzle, I debuted a pair of Jordan 34s dedicated to my brethren @xavierwoodsphd and his journey to recovery in the Paint-By-Numbers form, matching our gear. • The quickness in which he delivered on these was unparalleled. I asked for them right after elimination chamber on the night if 3/9, he had them DONE by 3/10, and shipped to me by 3/11! 🤯 🙌🏾. This is why I call him the Custom Sneaker GOD! Y’all better put some #RESPEK on his name! ———— #customshoes #customsneakers #custommade #paintbynumbers #sneakers #nike #mache #nike #jordan #aj34 #airjordan #airjordan34 #smackdown #wwe
– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali celebrates his birthday today. He turns 34 years old. Here are some other wrestling birthdays for today:
* The Warlord turns 58
* Rory McAllister turns 44
* Today is also the birthday of late former WWE Superstar Umaga (aka Eddie Fatu); he would’ve been 47
* It’s also the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig; he would’ve been 62.
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Spoiler Change to WrestleMania Match After Current Champion Is Pulled
- Another Champion Out Of Wrestlemania 36, Replacement Named (SPOILERS)
- Matt Riddle Volunteers To Be Goldberg’s Opponent At WrestleMania 36
- Jim Ross Discusses Nailz Attacking Vince McMahon, Accusing Vince of Sexually Assaulting Him