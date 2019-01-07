WWE News: Braun Strowman Has A Bone To Pick With Brock Lesnar, Sasha Banks Wants Magic Back In Her Life, Details On This Week’s NXT UK

– In a post on Twitter, Braun Strowman commented on being in the same building as Brock Lesnar for RAW, the first time since the two competed at WWE Crown Jewel last year. He wrote:

The Monsters back for the first episode of #Raw for 2019!!!! Heard @BrockLesnar is gonna be there. I’ve got a bone to pick with him and his Ratvocate @HeymanHustle 👊🏻👊🏻 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) January 7, 2019

– Sasha Banks posted a new message on Instagram in which she said that she wants “magic back in her life.” It’s unknown what prompted the post, or what she means by it. She wrote:

– This week’s episode of NXT UK, the final episode before Saturday’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, will feature Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate against Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. It airs at 4 PM ET on the WWE Network.