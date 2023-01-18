wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Joining Sheamus on This Week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts, Ticket Pre-Sale Code Update
January 18, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be Sheamus guest on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts. The new episode debuts on Friday:
You wanted a Monster workout? You gettin’ The Monster of all Monsters workout!! It’s only bloody Braun Strowman’s #BraveChange this Friday!!! Sub2See.. https://t.co/dW4flw3QcU pic.twitter.com/XZyegKD2aL
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 18, 2023
– Per PWInsider, the ticket pre-sale code for WWE at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12 is ROAD2M. The ticket pre-sale code for the Monday, March 13 edition of Raw in Providence, Rhode Island is WWEPRO.
More Trending Stories
- More Reactions To Jay Briscoe’s Passing; WWE, ROH/AEW, Bayley, Cody, & More Comment
- WWE Will Reportedly Be ‘All Hands on Deck’ for Royal Rumble Weekend
- Detroit Police And Fire Retirement System Files Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Seeking to Block McMahon Regaining Control of Board
- Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)