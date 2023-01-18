wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Joining Sheamus on This Week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts, Ticket Pre-Sale Code Update

January 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Tribute to the Troops Braun Strowman Image Credit; WWE

– Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be Sheamus guest on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts. The new episode debuts on Friday:

– Per PWInsider, the ticket pre-sale code for WWE at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12 is ROAD2M. The ticket pre-sale code for the Monday, March 13 edition of Raw in Providence, Rhode Island is WWEPRO.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Sheamus, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading