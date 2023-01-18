– Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be Sheamus guest on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts. The new episode debuts on Friday:

You wanted a Monster workout? You gettin’ The Monster of all Monsters workout!! It’s only bloody Braun Strowman’s #BraveChange this Friday!!! Sub2See.. https://t.co/dW4flw3QcU pic.twitter.com/XZyegKD2aL — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 18, 2023

– Per PWInsider, the ticket pre-sale code for WWE at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12 is ROAD2M. The ticket pre-sale code for the Monday, March 13 edition of Raw in Providence, Rhode Island is WWEPRO.