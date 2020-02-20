WWE News: Braun Strowman Jokes About Making an Action Film With EC3 and Drake Maverick, Ronda Rousey Releasing Gaming Replays on YouTube

Braun Strowman is looking to make an action film with EC3 and Drake Maverick…okay, perhaps not really. But he’s joking about it on Twitter. Strowman shared a pic with his two friends and WWE co-workers, saying that if the tweet gets just under 10,000 retweets that they’ll make a movie along with Die Hard and Family Matters star Regineld Vel Johnson and “change the world”:

If this pic gets 9,999 RT’s we will literally partner with “professional” film makers, create an insanely over the top “action” movie trailer, write a script, crowd-fund it based on overwhelming positive feedback, cast REGINALD VEL JOHNSON, film it, release it, & change the world pic.twitter.com/yrnoQ1brPA — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 20, 2020

– Ronda Rousey posted a new video to YouTube noting that replays of her Facebook gaming streams will be up on her youTube account 48 hours after they’re live. Rousey announced last week that she was going to start streaming her gameplay via Facebook streaming. You can see her video below: