Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman On Losing His Cage Match, Synopsis For Next Total Bellas

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Braun Strowman Kevin Owens Extreme Rules

– WWE Now looked at Braun Strowman throwing Kevin Owens off the cage during last night’s Extreme Rules event, as well as Strowman’s reaction on Twitter.

– Here’s a synopsis for the next episode of Total Bellas: “Paris Bachelorette Part Deux: Nikki’s Paris bachelorette continues and Brie pulls out all the stops to throw a grand masquerade ball; after almost three years of seeing multiple medical specialists, Daniel Bryan finally learns the fate of his career with WWE.

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Total Bellas, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading