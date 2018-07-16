WWE News: Braun Strowman On Losing His Cage Match, Synopsis For Next Total Bellas

– WWE Now looked at Braun Strowman throwing Kevin Owens off the cage during last night’s Extreme Rules event, as well as Strowman’s reaction on Twitter.

Wait, I lost the match?

Could’ve fooled me. #ExtremeRules — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 16, 2018

– Here’s a synopsis for the next episode of Total Bellas: “Paris Bachelorette Part Deux: Nikki’s Paris bachelorette continues and Brie pulls out all the stops to throw a grand masquerade ball; after almost three years of seeing multiple medical specialists, Daniel Bryan finally learns the fate of his career with WWE.”