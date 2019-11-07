wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman On How Not to Approach Him For Pics, Synopsis For Next Week’s Total Divas
– Braun Strowman wants to be helpful and give some advice on how not to approach him for a photo. Strowman posted to Twitter, presumably about an experience he had recently as an example of what not to do:
Yelling my name at the top of your lungs while I’m trying to get through the airport is a guaranteed way for you not to get a picture [email protected]@#in# th me!!!! #HaveSomeClassYoure
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 6, 2019
– The synopsis for next week’s episode of Total Divas is below. The show airs Tuesday night on E!:
“I Will Prevail: With WrestleMania just around the corner, Sonya learns she will be making history with the first LGBTQ storyline; Natalya vies for her first WrestleMania moment in an attempt to honor her late father and the legacy he left behind.”
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism for Having Donald Trump Jr. on His Podcast
- Finn Balor on WWE: ‘Nobody Knows Who’s In Control, Nobody Knows Who’s Making The Decisions’
- Cody Discusses AEW Not Following the Rules Set by WWE and Kevin Dunn, WWE Moving Finn Balor to NXT
- Renee Young Discusses If It’s Weird To Work For WWE While Jon Moxley Works For AEW