WWE News: Braun Strowman Returns To The Gym, Top 5 RAW Moments of 2018

– Braun Strowman is back in the gym after having minor elbow surgery last month. He will face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble for the Universal title.

– WWE’s Instagram account has a video showing the top five RAW moments of 2018. They include Matt Hardy throwing Bray Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation, Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins, Seth Rollins running the gauntlet, Ronda Rousey putting the armbar on Stephanie McMahon and at number one, Becky Lynch invading RAW with the Smackdown Live women’s division.