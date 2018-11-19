WWE News: Braun Strowman Segment Teased For Raw, Natalya & Cathy Kelly in Hyundai Video, Stars Visit Red Cross Shelter

– WWE is teasing a Braun Strowman segment for tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see WWE’s preview of the segment below, which hints at Strowman receiving his WWE Universal Championship shot and more:

Braun Strowman gets his Universal Title Match…and Baron Corbin

By playing (reasonably) well with others and scoring four consecutive eliminations for the Raw Men’s Survivor Series team last night, Braun Strowman dealt SmackDown LIVE its fourth loss of the night, but rather than applaud The Monster Among Men, Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin instead attacked the behemoth from behind, celebrating with Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush and Drew McIntyre and having a good laugh at Strowman’s expense.

He won’t be laughing long, however. Per Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Strowman will get a match against Corbin in the very near future, as well as a Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar.

When will both opportunities arise? Perhaps we’ll find out tonight.

– WWE posted the following video in partnership with Hyundai of Cathy Kelley and Natalya in a new video in which they discuss Survivor Series ’97 and more:

– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following pics of Elias, Ember Moon and R-Truth meeting evacuees from the California wildfires, as well as firemen and volunteers at the American Red Cross shelter in Thousand Oaks