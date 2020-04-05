wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Set For Today’s The Bump, Kofi Kingston Reacts to WrestleMania Match

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman

– Braun Strowman is set to appear on today’s episode of The Bump, which will preview night two of WrestleMania. Strowman, who defeated Goldberg in the first night of the PPV was announced on Twitter as you can see below:

– Kofi Kingston posted to Twitter to comment on his match at WrestleMania night one. Kingston came up short in his attempt to capture the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, which John Morrison succesfully retained. Jimmy Uso was also in the match.

