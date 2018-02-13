WWE News: Braun Strowman Sings The Blues on Raw, Ivory Hall of Fame Video Package

– Braun Strowman had a counter for Elias’ performance on this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out video below of the segment, which saw Elias singing a song for the crowd before Strowman appeared with a cello and sang destroying his Elimination Chamber competition. After he broke a few strings, he proceeded to head into the ring and battle with Elias. The segment ended with the cello getting broken over Elias back:

– WWE has posted Ivory’s 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package online, as you can see below: