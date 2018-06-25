wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Stops Kevin Owens From Leaving Raw, The Revival Comment on Raw Win
June 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman kept Kevin Owens from leaving the arena on Monday’s episode of Raw after their tag team match together. You can see a pic and video below from the segment, in which Owens tried to escape the arena after being chased off by Strowman. Owens tried to get his car, only to have Strowman appear and toss him the keys. Owens turned around to see his car tipped over.
– Here is video of The Revival discussing their win over Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley on tonight’s episode: