WWE News: Braun Strowman Tells Fans to ‘Wash These Hands,’ Shayna Baszler and Dakota Kai Play Overcooked 2, Ruthless Aggression Preview Clip
– WWE Superstar Braun Strowman shared a message on his Twitter account today to practice good hygiene in light of the coronavirus outbreak and told fans to “wash these hands!” You can check out his video message below.
Let’s all take care of each other by taking proper precautions. Practice good hygiene …and WASH THESE HANDS!!!! pic.twitter.com/E00Jr0JhmK
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 10, 2020
– The UpUpDownDown channel released a LeftLeftRightRight video with Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, and Dio Maddin playing Overcooked 2. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a clip from the Ruthless Aggression Era documentary series. The latest clip goes behind-the-scenes with how Superstars felt about the brand extension during that era when it first started in WWE in 2002. You can check out that video clip below.
