WWE News: Braun Strowman Thanks Orlando Health, The Bella Twins Share Midseason Recap for Total Bellas, Aleister Black Leg Training

– WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman thanked Orlando Health for all their work during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, he partnered up with Beefy King and Jimmy Hulas to provide meals for health workers. You can check out that video below.

Braun Strowman wrote on Twitter, “It is my pleasure. THANK YOU for all you’re doing in Orlando!!!”

– Nikki and Brie Bella, The Bella Twins, released a new video with a midseason recap for Total Bellas Season 5. You can check out that video below.

– Aleister Black and Zelina Vega released a new training vlog where Black shows off his leg training. You can check out his video below.