WWE News: Braun Strowman Thanks Orlando Health, The Bella Twins Share Midseason Recap for Total Bellas, Aleister Black Leg Training
– WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman thanked Orlando Health for all their work during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, he partnered up with Beefy King and Jimmy Hulas to provide meals for health workers. You can check out that video below.
Braun Strowman wrote on Twitter, “It is my pleasure. THANK YOU for all you’re doing in Orlando!!!”
It is my pleasure. THANK YOU for all you’re doing in Orlando!!! https://t.co/QILiMAP6rk
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 30, 2020
our kind hearted regular came to us with a plan to #giveback &he happens to be the #wweuniversalchampion Thanks @themonsteramongmen for purchasing 500 meals to feed @orlandohealth & @adventhealth thanks @wwe This has been the most joy filled experience for our #beefykingfamily pic.twitter.com/7mAf23nQfb
— Beefy king (@beefy_king) April 30, 2020
We are humbled & thankful to be part of Braun’s generosity in feeding some of our local healthcare heroes❤️ https://t.co/aHVzK6BObR
— Beefy king (@beefy_king) April 30, 2020
@WWE superstar and current WWE Universal Champion @BraunStrowman sent words of encouragement and lunches from local favorites, @beefy_king and @JimmyHulas to our #OrlandoHealthHeroes. Thank you Braun! #ThankYouORL pic.twitter.com/XGsln7rX4T
— aphospital (@APHospital) April 30, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Had an amazing opportunity to do something great today here locally in my community!!!! With the help of @beefykingorlando and @jimmyhulas I was able to get 1000 meals for our local hospital workers at @orlandohealth and @adventhealth in a way off saying thank you for all the tireless work you have putting in to help people here in our community. From my heart to yours thank you so very much. You are all the real superheroes!!!! I hope you all enjoy the great meals from my favorite places to eat. Stay safe be well and god bless. Sincerely The Universal Champion!!!!
– Nikki and Brie Bella, The Bella Twins, released a new video with a midseason recap for Total Bellas Season 5. You can check out that video below.
– Aleister Black and Zelina Vega released a new training vlog where Black shows off his leg training. You can check out his video below.
