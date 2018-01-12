WWE News: Braun Strowman Tops ESPN Power Rankings, WWE.com Posts ‘Things We Want in 2018’ Article

– Braun Strowman has topped this week’s ESPN Power Rankings. Strowman beat out AJ Styles for the top position. The top ten are below:

10. Asuka

9. The Usos

8. Jason Jordan

7. Finn Balor

6. Brock Lesnar

5. The Miz

4. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

3. Roman Reigns

2. AJ Styles

1. Braun Strowman

– WWE.com posted an article looking at “8 things we want to see in 2018.” The list includes

* Finn Balor challenging for the Universal Championship

* Women’s Division main events one of the “Big Four” PPVs

* Curt Hawkins snaps his losing streak

* John Cena goes after title reign number 17

* More free agents

* Batista returns for one more match

* Women’s Tag Team Titles

* John Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34