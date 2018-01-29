WWE News: Braun Strowman Tries to Teach Alexa Bliss to Flip a Cap, Goldust Teases New Mixed Match Challenge Partner

– WWE posted video of Braun Strowman trying to help his MMC partner Alexa Bliss train for strength by flipping a car. You can see the video below, in which Bliss tries but says she has a better idea:

– The company also posted the following video of Goldust saying he will reveal his new partner for the Mixed Match Challenge. Alicia Fox was pulled from the Facebook show due to her recent injury that cost her a spot in the Royal Rumble as well: