WWE News: Braun Strowman Warns Miz & John Morrison, Superstars Predict Edge vs. Orton

– A head of tomorrow’s Backlash event, WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman issued a warning to The Miz and John Morrison. You can view his tweet below.

Strowman wrote, “Maybe @mikethemiz and @TheRealMorrison should stay on the other side of the glass tomorrow. #JustASuggestion #WWEBacklash #Smackdown” Strowman will be defending his Universal title against Miz and Morrison in a 2-on-1 handicap match at tomorrow’s Backlash event.

– A new WWE Pop Question is out where Superstars predict Edge vs. Randy Orton for tomorrow’s Backlash. That video is available below.