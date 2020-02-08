WWE News: Braun Strowman Warns Shinsuke Nakamura, Jonathan Coachman and Alyse Ashton on XFL Pregame, The Undisputed Era Faces Off on UUDD

– Following last night’s Smackdown, WWE Intercontinental champion Braun Strowman delivered a message to former champion Shinsuke Nakamura that a “runaway train” is coming to him in the future. Braun Strowman wrote on Twitter, “It took four of you to get me down on #Smackdown. You got these hands and I got MY #ICTitle. Expect a runaway train in your future for your friends, Shinsuke!!!!” You can check out that tweet below.

– The XFL released the XFL Pregame show, which hosted by WWE personality Jonathan Coachman and WWE backstage interviewer Alyse Ashton. They previewed today’s XFL games, which will feature the Seattle Dragons vs. the DC Defenders. Also, the LA Wildcats will face the Houston Roughnecks. More details on this weekend’s resurrection of the XFL are available RIGHT HERE.

– A new UpUpDownDown video is out for today featuring The Undisputed Era facing off against each other in Tower Fall. You can check ou tthat video below.