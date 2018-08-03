Quantcast

 

WWE News: Braun Strowman’s Uncle Passes Away, Stephanie McMahon Comments on SummerSlam Meet & Greet Sale

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Raw 103017

– Braun Strowman noted on Instagram on Friday that his uncle passed away. You can see the post below, in which Strowman pays tribute to his uncle.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to Strowman and his family.

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to comment on her and Triple H’s Meet & Greet tickets for SummerSlam, which went on sale Friday and sold out in just a few minutes. The ticket sale raised over $30,000 for Connor’s Cure:

