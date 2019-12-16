wrestling / News
WWE News: Brawl Breaks Out to Close Out TLC, New Day on Their Win, Royal Rumble Promo
– A big brawl broke out in the arena following tonight’s TLC main event. You can see video below of most of the roster going after each other after the TLC Women’s Tag Team Championship match:
– WWE released the first promo for the Royal Rumble, which you can see below. The Rumble takes place on January 26th from Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network:
– The following video was posted online of Kofi Kingston and Big E reacting to their win over The Revival in the opening match of TLC:
