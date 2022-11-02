wrestling / News
WWE News: Brawling Brutes & Sam Roberts Set for The Bump, Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre Preview, Butch on Out of Character
November 2, 2022
– The Brawling Brutes and Sam Roberts to this week’s WWE Crown Jewel preview edition of The Bump set for Saturday, November 5. Logan Paul was already previously scheduled as a guest for the show. The new episode will debut at 10:00 am ET before the event:
– WWE has released a new preview clip for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in their Steel Cage Match set for Saturday, November 5 at Crown Jewel:
– WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member Butch was the guest on this week’s Out of Character with Ryan Sating: