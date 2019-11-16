wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Accepts Daniel Bryan’s Challenge (Video), Nikki Cross Says She Deserves to be on Team Smackdown, Dana Brooke Gets the Network Pick of the Week
November 16, 2019 | Posted by
– During last night’s Smackdown, Bray Wyatt accepted Daniel Bryan’s challenge for a match for Wyatt’s Universal title at WWE Survivor Series while he was in the Firefly FunHouse and interrupted Bryan on Miz TV. You can check out a video of that segment below.
– Cathy Kelley spoke to Nikki Cross after she earned a spot on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series for last night’s show. You can check out the video below. Cross declared that she deserves to be on the team because she bleeds blue.
– Dana Brooke had the WWE Network Pick of the Week, where she gets rejected for a date. You can check out that clip in the player below.
