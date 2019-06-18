wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Asks Us to Join Him in the Firefly Funhouse, New Day Hang With Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee
June 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Things got even creepier than usual in the latest Firefly Funhouse video from Bray Wyatt. You can see the video below, in which Wyatt is doing some gardening at the Funhouse which turns into a monologue about minds, ideas and worms. Wyatt eventually says that he wants us all to join him and that fear is power:
– WWE posted the following video of the New Day backstage at Raw after their six-man tag match win over Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Celebrity couple Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee show up and chat with the three:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on WWE Not Wanting Any More Talent to Leave
- Scarlett Bordeaux Responds to Fan Who Says She Was Grabbed Because of How She Dresses
- WWE May Be Looking To ‘Shake Up’ Stomping Grounds Card Due To Poor Ticket Sales
- More Details On Why Davey Boy Smith Jr Isn’t Working With NJPW, Problems NJPW Has With Impact Wrestling