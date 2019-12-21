wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Attacks Following Smackdown, Latest Sheamus Vignette

December 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Smackdown 11-22-19

– Bray Wyatt came out to assault his potential Royal Rumble opponents after Smackdown went off the air. As you can see below, Wyatt came out as The Fiend and attacked Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and King Corbin, as well as Dolph Ziggler. Corbin, Bryan, and Miz will compete next week in a #1 contender’s match to determine the challenger for Wyatt’s WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

– WWE posted the latest Sheamus vignette that aired on tonight’s Smackdown. Sheamus is set to return to the brand soon:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Sheamus, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading