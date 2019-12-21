wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Attacks Following Smackdown, Latest Sheamus Vignette
– Bray Wyatt came out to assault his potential Royal Rumble opponents after Smackdown went off the air. As you can see below, Wyatt came out as The Fiend and attacked Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and King Corbin, as well as Dolph Ziggler. Corbin, Bryan, and Miz will compete next week in a #1 contender’s match to determine the challenger for Wyatt’s WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.
The Fiend Bray Wyatt makes his appearance after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5xjJerVV1Y
Another video of The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacking Daniel Bryan, The Miz, King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler#SmackDownpic.twitter.com/6MM2gql4Df
– WWE posted the latest Sheamus vignette that aired on tonight’s Smackdown. Sheamus is set to return to the brand soon:
