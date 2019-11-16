wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Beats Daniel Bryan in Dark Match After 205 Live (Pics, Video), Roman Reigns Beats King Corbin, Cesaro Beats Apollo Crews in SD Dark Match

November 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Survivor Series Daniel Bryan The Fiend

– Following last night’s 205 Live, WWE put on two additional dark matches after the show went off the air at the WElls Fargo Center. First up, Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin in a one-on-one match.

After that, WWE Universal champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat Daniel Bryan in the main event dark match. According to a live tweet at the event, Bray Wyatt won after hitting Bryan with Sister Abigail. You can check out some live event photos and a clip of the dark matches below.

– Earlier in the night before Smackdown started, WWE held a dark match featuring Cesaro vs. Apollo Crews. WrestlingInc.com reports that Cesaro won the match after hitting Crews with a thumb to the eye followed by the Neutralizer.

