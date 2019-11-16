WWE News: Bray Wyatt Beats Daniel Bryan in Dark Match After 205 Live (Pics, Video), Roman Reigns Beats King Corbin, Cesaro Beats Apollo Crews in SD Dark Match

– Following last night’s 205 Live, WWE put on two additional dark matches after the show went off the air at the WElls Fargo Center. First up, Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin in a one-on-one match.

After that, WWE Universal champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat Daniel Bryan in the main event dark match. According to a live tweet at the event, Bray Wyatt won after hitting Bryan with Sister Abigail. You can check out some live event photos and a clip of the dark matches below.

There's something really funny about a Corbin vs Roman match with the 205 Live banner on the ring still. Also, Roman got pyro for an untelevised dark match. #WWEPhilly pic.twitter.com/RQNgWUVp7O — Dave (@DaveMuscarella) November 16, 2019

Roman vs Corbin dark match pic.twitter.com/UxMreDtjD8 — Hotlineblingnow (@hotlineblingnow) November 16, 2019

Made my way to the front row for the Roman vs Corbin dark match 🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/H2pAt9cBfh — Traci Roehr (@Samugurl) November 16, 2019

Dark match between The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan after #SmackDown and #205Live went off air pic.twitter.com/yopkVXKv2w — 🐺👩🏾 (@IHeart_GEEKS) November 16, 2019

Fiend vs. Bryan match:

Bryan does kicks in corner, then does the running kicks, then does the Yes kicks, Fiend gets up, catches Bryan with mandible claw, then hits sister abigail and wins. Perfect match. Exactly what it needed to be. https://t.co/plNtkj33p2 — Patrick Mason ™ (@patmas98) November 16, 2019

– Earlier in the night before Smackdown started, WWE held a dark match featuring Cesaro vs. Apollo Crews. WrestlingInc.com reports that Cesaro won the match after hitting Crews with a thumb to the eye followed by the Neutralizer.