WWE News: Bray Wyatt Claims Goldberg Was Responsible for One of His Tattoos, Preview for Next Week’s Backstage, Playlist Features Big Show’s Feats of Strength

– During last night’s Smackdown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg challenged Bray Wyatt to a match for the Universal title at Super ShowDown. Following the show, Bray Wyatt posted a tweet saying that Goldberg was responsible for a tattoo on his right shoulder.

Bray Wyatt wrote on Twitter, “Goldberg was directly responsible for this! #Unforgivable You can check out that tweet below.”

– As noted, WWE announced earlier this week that CM Punk and Charlotte Flair will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. A new preview for next week’s show was released by FOX Sports, which you can see below.

– Today is the Big Show of WWE’s Big Show. He turns 48 years old today. In celebration of his birthday, WWE released a new WWE Playlist video featuring Big Show’s Epic Feats of Strength. You can check out that video below.

In other wrestling birthdays, today also marks the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famers Jim Neidhart, Sherri Martel, and Classie Freddie Blassie.