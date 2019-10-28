wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Collector’s Box Released, Broken Matt Set For The Bump, Birthdays
– WWE released Bray Wyatt Gym collector’s box for fans to purchase. Only 1,000 were made and the small sizes have already sold out.
In August, WWEShop.com offered a one-time chance to join the Firefly Fun House with a collector’s box that sold out in less than 3 hours! But true Fireflies know that when it comes to mind, body and spirit, to be at your best you’ve got to look good and feel good. Which is why you need to get your act together with the new limited-edition Wyatt Gym box at WWEShop.com.
Each box includes goodies that you can’t get anywhere else:
Exclusive Huskus the Pig Boy T-Shirt
Signed Photo of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s Debut at SummerSlam 2019
Headband with Wyatt Gym logo
Pink fanny pack with Wyatt Gym logo
Wyatt Gym keychain membership card
Huskus the Pig Boy & “Muscle Man” Bray Wyatt mini figures
Playset cutouts and display set – the box itself turns into the Wyatt Gym!
Muscle Man dance poster
Shaker bottle
Stickers
Don’t be like Huskus. Only 1,000 of these boxes will ever be sold, so don’t miss out on this opportunity. Because when they’re gone, they’re gone!
So pull up your pants, do the Muscle Man Dance and get yours right now!
– Former WWE United States Champion MVP turns 46 years old today. Christy Hemme turns 39, and wrestling legend Les Thatcher turns 79. Today would have been the 68th birthday of “Iron” Mike Sharpe.
– Broken Matt is set to be on WWE’s The Bump this Wednesday.
This shall be indubitably DELIGHTFUL! @MATTHARDYBRAND #WWETheBump https://t.co/twgxCTGmbI
— WWETheBump (@WWETheBump) October 28, 2019
