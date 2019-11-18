wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Comments on Complaints About New Universal Title, Natalya Hypes Raw Match

November 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bray Wyatt posted to Instagram to comment on complaints about the Universal Championship’s new Smackdown colors. Wyatt, who turned the title blue on Smackdown, posted:

– Natalya took to Twitter to hype her match with Asuka on Raw, putting over the co-WWE Women’s Champion:

