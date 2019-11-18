wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Comments on Complaints About New Universal Title, Natalya Hypes Raw Match
November 17, 2019
– Bray Wyatt posted to Instagram to comment on complaints about the Universal Championship’s new Smackdown colors. Wyatt, who turned the title blue on Smackdown, posted:
– Natalya took to Twitter to hype her match with Asuka on Raw, putting over the co-WWE Women’s Champion:
Tomorrow night, I’ll be fighting @WWEAsuka ONE ON ONE for the first time ever on #Raw.
Asuka embodies everything I love about wrestling: skill, precision, intensity, emotion, showmanship, guts and PASSION.
Let’s GO. #sharpshooter v #asukalock pic.twitter.com/FUROo5EXNv
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) November 18, 2019
