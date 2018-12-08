WWE News: Bray Wyatt Deletes All Twitter Posts Except One, John Cena Set For Miz TV At Live Event

– Bray Wyatt has cleaned up his Twitter account, removing all posts except his latest, which promises that he is now “someone different.” He wrote:

Today I am someone different. Today I have finally become who I really am. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 8, 2018

WWE.com has a story about the tweet, in which they tease what it could mean. They wrote: “While mysteriousness is usually a part of Wyatt’s tool belt, the message does pose many questions. What could this dispatch mean for Wyatt’s future? How will this impact the Raw brand? When should we expect this ‘different’ Wyatt to emerge?”

– John Cena will appear during a Miz TV segment at WWE’s upcoming live event on December 27 in Long Island, New York. Here’s the current lineup:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Grudge Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

Miz TV: Special Guest: John Cena

Also scheduled to appear: Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, and more.