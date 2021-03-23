wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Directs The Joker Quote at Randy Orton, More Raw Video Highlights, Ricochet vs. Jessamyn Duke for Pokemon Stadium Tournament

March 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt Randy Orton WWE

As noted, WWE has now confirmed that Randy Orton will now face The Fiend at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. Earlier today, The Fiend’s alter-ego, Bray Wyatt, shared a tweet, looking back at his feud with Randy Orton, showing a tweet from Wyatt’s NXT days.

Wyatt tweeted, “Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable. -The Joker” You can view that tweet below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:












– It was Ricochet vs. Jessamyn Duke in the opening round of UpUpDownDown’s Pokemon Stadium March Mayhem Tournament. You can view that video below:

