WWE News: Bray Wyatt Directs The Joker Quote at Randy Orton, More Raw Video Highlights, Ricochet vs. Jessamyn Duke for Pokemon Stadium Tournament

– As noted, WWE has now confirmed that Randy Orton will now face The Fiend at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. Earlier today, The Fiend’s alter-ego, Bray Wyatt, shared a tweet, looking back at his feud with Randy Orton, showing a tweet from Wyatt’s NXT days.

Wyatt tweeted, “Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable. -The Joker” You can view that tweet below.

Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable.

-The Joker ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/o0JNXvohNS — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 23, 2021

– It was Ricochet vs. Jessamyn Duke in the opening round of UpUpDownDown’s Pokemon Stadium March Mayhem Tournament. You can view that video below: