WWE News: Bray Wyatt Directs The Joker Quote at Randy Orton, More Raw Video Highlights, Ricochet vs. Jessamyn Duke for Pokemon Stadium Tournament
– As noted, WWE has now confirmed that Randy Orton will now face The Fiend at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. Earlier today, The Fiend’s alter-ego, Bray Wyatt, shared a tweet, looking back at his feud with Randy Orton, showing a tweet from Wyatt’s NXT days.
Wyatt tweeted, “Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable. -The Joker” You can view that tweet below.
Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable.
-The Joker
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 23, 2021
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
– It was Ricochet vs. Jessamyn Duke in the opening round of UpUpDownDown’s Pokemon Stadium March Mayhem Tournament. You can view that video below: