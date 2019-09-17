wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Says Friendship Offer to Seth Rollins ‘Is Still Good,’ No Way Jose in Kit Kat Commercial, Alexa Bliss on Loss
– Following last night’s Raw, Bray Wyatt tweeted out a message directed at WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins. He wrote via Twitter, “@WWERollins don’t know if you saw this yet, but the offer is still good.” You can check out that tweet below.
As previously reported, The Fiend Bray Wyatt will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal title in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming event next month.
– WWE Superstar No Way Jose recently appeared in a Kit Kat Bar commercial. You can check out a video of that commercial below.
– Alexa Bliss wrote the following tweet after her and Nikki Cross loss to Bayley and Sasha Banks last night on Raw. She said, “Hey let’s take cheap shots, talk a big game & act like we’re better than everyone else . That’ll be fun. #IcingMyKnee #StayOutOfMyWay #GoodForYouNikki”
