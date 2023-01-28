wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Gets UV Reactive T-Shirt, Sheamus Turns 45, Damian Priest on Good Morning San Antonio
– WWE fans can now buy a UV Reactive t-shirt for Bray Wyatt featuring his moth logo. You can get a look at the new shirt below:
Check out this NEW Bray Wyatt UV Reactive "Moth" T-shirt! Available now at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/JQsuSSHQMM pic.twitter.com/0CFYraVQ1Q
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) January 28, 2023
– WWE Superstar Sheamus celebrates his birthday today, turning 45 years old. WWE wished the former champion a happy birthday, which you can see below:
🏆 3-time WWE Champion
🌎 1-time World Champion
🤝 5-time Tag Team Champion
🇺🇸 3-time #USChampion
👑 King of the Ring
👉 2012 #RoyalRumble Match Winner
💰 Mr. Money in the Bank
👊 1/3 of the Brawling Brutes
Happy Birthday @WWESheamus! pic.twitter.com/luRo2fY9cm
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2023
– Damian Priest joined Good Morning San Antonio today to promote the WWE Royal Rumble: