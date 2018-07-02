wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Gives Update Following Car Accident, Seth Rollins Comments on Extreme Rules Match
July 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt has given an update on his condition following the head-on car accident he was involved in on Friday. Wyatt spoke with TMZ and said that he is in good spirits and “moving around.”
Wyatt added, “I’m gonna live through it because I can’t die.” He missed Raw due to multiple injures suffered in the collision.
– Seth Rollins posted to Twitter to comment on his 30-Minute Iron Man match against Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules:
How many times can I beat Dolph in 30 minutes? As many times as it takes. #allheart https://t.co/Nu0Dnbz6Qr
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2018