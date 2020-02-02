wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Hints at Monster Truck For WrestleMania, Roman Reigns & Mojo Rawley Hit Red Carpet

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Royal Rumble 2020 - The Fiend Bray Wyatt

– It looks like Bray Wyatt could be driving a monster truck for WrestleMania. Wyatt took to his Instagram account on Saturday night asking if anyone in Tampa can help him “turn my Cadillac into a monster truck for Mania,” as you can see below:

– Roman Reigns and Mojo Rawley were at a red carpet event in Miami last night:

