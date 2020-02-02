wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Hints at Monster Truck For WrestleMania, Roman Reigns & Mojo Rawley Hit Red Carpet
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– It looks like Bray Wyatt could be driving a monster truck for WrestleMania. Wyatt took to his Instagram account on Saturday night asking if anyone in Tampa can help him “turn my Cadillac into a monster truck for Mania,” as you can see below:
– Roman Reigns and Mojo Rawley were at a red carpet event in Miami last night:
.@WWERomanReigns and 24/7 Champion @MojoRawleyWWE walk the red carpet at #SuperSaturdayNight in Miami, FL! pic.twitter.com/R3L5ObGiRX
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2020
