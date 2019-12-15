wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Hypes TLC Match on Twitter, Rock and Kevin Hart Video
December 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to hype today’s match with The Miz on TLC. Wyatt posted:
God forgives. I don’t. #WWETLC https://t.co/GQylXxbJot
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 15, 2019
– Here is a clip of The Rock and Kevin hart on LADbible’s Animal Timers:
